North Dakota justice treated for COVID-19 back in hospital

FILE - In this July 28, 2014 file photo, North Dakota State Supreme Court Chief Justice Gerald VandeWalle smiles during an interview at the Capitol in Bismarck, N.D. VandeWalle, who is longest-serving North Dakota Supreme Court chief justice in state history and the oldest in the nation, is scheduled to address a joint session of the Legislature on Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2015. Hes also slated to receive the Theodore Roosevelt Rough Rider Award, the state's highest honor. (AP Photo/Will Kincaid, File)
FILE - In this July 28, 2014 file photo, North Dakota State Supreme Court Chief Justice Gerald VandeWalle smiles during an interview at the Capitol in Bismarck, N.D. VandeWalle, who is longest-serving North Dakota Supreme Court chief justice in state history and the oldest in the nation, is scheduled to address a joint session of the Legislature on Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2015. Hes also slated to receive the Theodore Roosevelt Rough Rider Award, the state's highest honor. (AP Photo/Will Kincaid, File)(Will Kincaid | AP)
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 3:56 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP)

North Dakota’s longest-serving Supreme Court justice is back in the hospital after he was released to another facility for rehabilitation following treatment for the coronavirus.

The Bismarck Tribune reports that Justice Gerald VandeWalle. who was released from Sanford Health Bismarck’s COVID-19 unit a week ago, was readmitted Monday following a chest X-ray,.

VandeWalle says the test showed a “little clot” in his lung and he has been short of breath.

The 87-year-old VandeWalle has been on the court for 42 years.

He served as chief justice from 1993 through 2019.

