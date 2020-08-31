Last call coming early for Grand Forks bars and restaurants

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

People living in Grand Forks looking to spend a late night at one of the city’s popular bars and dives are looking elsewhere.

“When we heard they were going to shut down early in Grand Forks, we decided to go down to Fargo,” Jack Hendricks says. “We have friends there.”

Last call will now come earlier for Grand Forks bars. The decision coming after a meeting between Mayor Brandon Bochenski and the White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator.

The emergency declaration says bars, restaurants and off-sale must close daily at 11 p.m. The goal-- stop coronavirus by preventing large gatherings.

“I get the concept,” Henricks says. “But at the end of the day, if people want to get together, they are going to get together.”

The majority of the county’s case numbers coming from young adults.

“As far as everything we’ve had to go through this year with COVID, this is probably the easiest thing we’ve had to go through,” Co-Owner of Joe Blacks Bar & Grill Joe Schneider says.

Joe Blacks typically closes at 2 a.m. seven days a week. Although Schneider says he doesn’t like having to cut back hours, he supports the Mayor’s decision.

Other businesses in town, like Rumors Sports Bar & Grill are also doing their part.

“I kind of expected something to happen, just because of the uptick in cases,” Rumors’ General Manager Jake Anderson says. “I was pretty happy that they didn’t just shut us down again.”

Mayor Bochenski says it wasn’t an easy decision. With the alarmingly-high case numbers, he says, it’s what needs to be done short term to help the long term.

