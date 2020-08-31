Advertisement

Gunshot victim in south Fargo shooting identified

Police on scene of a shooting in south Fargo
Police on scene of a shooting in south Fargo(KVLY)
By Bailey Hurley
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police have identified the man killed in a south Fargo shooting Friday night.

Officers on Aug. 28 at 10:22 p.m., officers responded to a report of gunshots at 1104 44 Street South. Upon their arrival, officers located 41-year-old Santino Manjadit Makur Marial, of Fargo, with an apparent gunshot wound.

Marial was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. Investigators continue to work the case. No one is custody at this time.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please reach out to us at 701-235-4493. If you would like to submit a tip and remain anonymous, you may do so by texting FARGOPD and your tip to 847411.

