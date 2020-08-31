Grand Forks police investigating several criminal trespass situations

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks Police Department is investigating three instances of criminal trespass to a residence in the 2500 blk of 9th Ave N between August 23 and August 30, 2020. Each of these has occurred between 4:00 – 4:30 am. In the first instance, an unknown subject entered the home by unknown means and walked around inside for several minutes before leaving.

The residents were at home at the time. Nothing appeared disturbed or missing. In the second instance, what appeared to be the same subject entered the residence through an unlocked window and again walked around inside the home for several minutes before leaving. His actions were captured on interior surveillance cameras that were installed after the first incident. The residents were not at home and once again, nothing appeared disturbed or missing. In the third instance, a citizen in the area noticed a suspicious person with a flashlight in the backyard of the same residence. The citizen called 911 and when officers arrived in the area the suspect was already gone.

Again, the residents were not at home at the time of the incident. In November 2019, the University of North Dakota Police Department investigated a similar incident that occurred at the Gamma Phi Beta sorority. Surveillance photos captured of the suspect in this incident are very similar to those captured in these recent incidents. At this point in the investigation, we cannot say for certain that they are connected but we are exploring that possibility.

The suspect has been described as a white male in his 20s, somewhere around 5′9″ – 6′0″ tall, with a slim build. He is believed to have dark hair and was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black jogger-style pants, black Nike shoes with a white swoosh, and some type of striped gloves or mittens.

