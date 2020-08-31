Fargo woman is in critical condition after motorcycle crash in Valley City

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota State Troopers say 42-year-old Melisa Banish of Fargo was driving her Harley Davidson eastbound on I-94 on Saturday when she failed to negotiate around a curve.

Troopers say Banish ran off the road and landed in the median of I-94. Banish was airlifted to Sanford Hospital in Fargo for serious injuries.

