Family says Perham man injured in cycling accident has died

PERHAM, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One man has died as a result of serious injuries he suffered during a cycling accident more than a week ago.

Mark Olson of Perham was taken off of life support last week and he died Sunday afternoon, according to family members.

Olson had reportedly been in the intensive care unit of Sanford Hospital in Fargo following an accident he had on Saturday, August 22 while riding his bicycle.

People who knew him said he spent almost every morning riding his bicycle.

They’re thanking the community for the love and support these past couple of days.

