Advertisement

Family says Perham man injured in cycling accident has died

Mark Olson was taken off life support last week
Mark Olson of Perham
Mark Olson of Perham(KVLY)
By Joshua Peguero
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERHAM, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One man has died as a result of serious injuries he suffered during a cycling accident more than a week ago.

Mark Olson of Perham was taken off of life support last week and he died Sunday afternoon, according to family members.

Olson had reportedly been in the intensive care unit of Sanford Hospital in Fargo following an accident he had on Saturday, August 22 while riding his bicycle.

People who knew him said he spent almost every morning riding his bicycle.

They’re thanking the community for the love and support these past couple of days.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Weather - Noon Weather - August 31

Updated: 21 minutes ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

Healthier Me

News - Noon News August 31 - Part 2

Updated: 1 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

News

Mr. Food - Blender Mocha Mousse - August 31

Updated: 1 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

News

News - Noon News August 31 - Part 1

Updated: 1 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

Latest News

News

Gunshot victim in south Fargo shooting identified

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Bailey Hurley
Fargo Police have identified the man killed in a south Fargo shooting Friday night.

Valley Today

Red River Valley COVID-19 Task Force adding testing for priority groups

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Lisa Budeau
The Red River Valley COVID-19 Task Force has identified additional priority groups able to receive a free COVID-19 test at the static testing site in Fargo.

News

Devils Lake police investigate shooting, arrest one

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Joshua Peguero
Devils Lake police are investigating a Friday night shooting that led to the arrest of one person.

News

East Grand Forks Civic Center bringing home $40,000

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Brian Sherrod
The Civic Center is receiving $30,000 for improvements and $10,000 in Hockey equipment.

Valley Today

‘Benadryl Challenge’ gaining popularity among young people

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jordan Schroeer
The hospital says Benadryl is an over-the-counter medication, and taken at lower doses, it can cause fevers and hallucinations. At higher doses, it can cause seizures, an irregular heartbeat and even death.

VOD Recording

Valley Today KVLY - Aug. 30th 6:50am

Updated: 5 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley Today on KVLY