East Grand Forks Civic Center bringing home $40,000

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The East Grand Forks Civic Center may not have won the $150,000 grand cash prize but they are not going home empty handed.

The Civic Center is receiving $30,000 for improvements and $10,000 in Hockey equipment.

El Paso Texas did take home the grand prize.

City staff thanks everyone for taking the time to vote over the weekend.

