Advertisement

East Grand Forks Civic Center bringing home $40,000

The Civic Center is receiving $30,000 for improvements and $10,000 in Hockey equipment.
If the Civic Center wins, they will use the $150,000 for refrigeration plans for their artificial ice making system and increase the size of their locker rooms.
If the Civic Center wins, they will use the $150,000 for refrigeration plans for their artificial ice making system and increase the size of their locker rooms.(Brian Sherrod)
By Brian Sherrod
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 8:29 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The East Grand Forks Civic Center may not have won the $150,000 grand cash prize but they are not going home empty handed.

The Civic Center is receiving $30,000 for improvements and $10,000 in Hockey equipment.

El Paso Texas did take home the grand prize.

City staff thanks everyone for taking the time to vote over the weekend.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Valley Today

‘Benadryl Challenge’ gaining popularity among young people

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Jordan Schroeer
The hospital says Benadryl is an over-the-counter medication, and taken at lower doses, it can cause fevers and hallucinations. At higher doses, it can cause seizures, an irregular heartbeat and even death.

Sports

Sports - RedHawks extend winning streak to seven games - August 30

Updated: 2 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Sunday KVLY - VOD

News

News - 10:00PM News August 31 - Part 3

Updated: 2 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Sunday KVLY - VOD

News

News - 10:00PM News August 31 - Part 2

Updated: 2 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Sunday KVLY - VOD

Latest News

News

News - 10:00PM News August 31 - Part 1

Updated: 2 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Sunday KVLY - VOD

Forecast

Weather - Valley Today Morning Forecast - August 31

Updated: 4 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley Today on KVLY

Valley Today

Mace forces evacuation of Fargo hotel

Updated: 4 hours ago
Some people staying at the Baymont Hotel in Fargo had to wait out in the rain after someone sprayed mace inside.

Valley Today

North Dakota justice treated for COVID-19 back in hospital

Updated: 5 hours ago
North Dakota’s longest-serving Supreme Court justice is back in the hospital after he was released to another facility for rehabilitation following treatment for the coronavirus.

Valley Today

Bismarck streets to be named for 14 fallen Guard soldiers

Updated: 5 hours ago
A new housing development has dedicated street names and a park in honor of 14 fallen members of the North Dakota National Guard.

News

Fargo woman is in critical condition after motorcycle crash in Valley City

Updated: 6 hours ago
Troopers say Banish ran off the road and landed in the median of I-94. Banish was airlifted to Sanford Hospital in Fargo for serious injuries.