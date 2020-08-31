Advertisement

Devils Lake police investigate shooting, arrest one

The Lake Swat Team was activated on Friday night
DEVILS LAKE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Devils Lake police are investigating a Friday night shooting that led to the arrest of one person.

The Lake Swat Team and officers were dispatched at 10 p.m. Friday to the 300 block of 4th Ave NE for a report of gunshots, according to the Devils Lake Police Department.

While several gunshots were fired, police said no one was injured.

A suspect was reportedly arrested inside a home without incident and charges are pending.

Devils Lake police are continuing to investigate this incident.

