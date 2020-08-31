Advertisement

Bismarck streets to be named for 14 fallen Guard soldiers

Street dedication
Street dedication(Valley News Live)
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 3:54 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) -

Bismarck is memorializing North Dakota soldiers who died in battle during the Global War on Terrorism.

A new housing development has dedicated street names and a park in honor of 14 fallen members of the North Dakota National Guard.

Clear Sky Addition developer Matt Geiger wanted to make his new neighborhood special.

“I saw a picture of myself in basic training and I went, a ‘boom, there it is.’ The reason we get to do what we do every day is because of these great people,” said Geiger.

Fourteen names will line the streets, all representing a fallen North Dakota soldier.

“It’s really awesome that people will not only remember our sons, but just to remember that there are still soldiers fighting out there,” said Shelia Richter, a mother of a fallen soldier.

Shelia Richter and Joyce Mehrer sons, Sgt. Travis Vanzoest and Cpl. Curtis Mehrer died together in combat on August 6th, 2006.

“Since I’ve heard about it, we’ve been out here multiple times, driving up and down the street...we wanted to live out here, on Mehrer Drive,” said Mehrer

Senator Kevin Cramer dedicated a flag to be flow over the neighborhood.

“I got the largest one they would fly for me over the United State Capitol In honor of this day and this place,” said Cramer.

As each name was called, a sign of remembrance was handed to the families.

“Every sign that is up here, represents the fact that when you raise your hand and swear an oath to that Constitution, that this is what could happen,” said Al Dohrmann, Major General for the North Dakota National Guard.

Geiger said all 14 streets and the park will be completed in three years.

The names of those who will be honored include, Spc. Jon Fettig, Sgt. Keith Smette, Spc. Cody Wentz, Cpl. Nathan GoodIron, Spc. Philip Brown, Spc. Michael Hermanson, Cpl. Christopher Kleinwachter, Spc. James Holmes, Sgt. Travis Zoest, Sgt. 1st Class Darren Linde, Staff Sgt. Kenneth Hendrickson, Staff Sgt. Lance Koenig, Cpl. Curtis Mehrer, Spec. Tyler Orgaard.

