6 arrested over the weekend during Fargo sobriety checkpoint

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An effort to cracked down on drunk driving Saturday night led to the arrest of six people in Fargo.

Three drivers were arrested for driving under the influence and three others were arrested for drugs, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

Troopers said two people were cited for open container violations and one driver was charged with driving under suspension. That person was cited and will have to appear in court at a later date.

Highway troopers and Cass County deputies conducted a sobriety checkpoint Saturday from 9 p.m. to midnight on the westbound off-ramp of Interstate 94 at the 45th St S exit in Fargo.

According to authorities, 35 drivers out of the 657 vehicles that entered the checkpoint were tested.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.