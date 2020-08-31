Advertisement

3 people flown by helicopter to MN and ND hospitals after serious crash

The accident happened on Saturday along Hubbard County Rd 33
(WSAZ)
By Joshua Peguero
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HUBBARD COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Three people were flown by helicopter to hospitals in Fargo and Minneapolis after a serious crash over the weekend.

Deputies got a call on Saturday at 10:26 a.m. of a one vehicle wreck with serious multiple injuries along Hubbard County Rd 33 in Nevis Township, according to the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office.

First responders reportedly extricated two people due to the severity of the crash and injuries.

Deputies said Meghan Faundeen, 41, of St. Cloud was driving a 2009 Mazda heading westbound when she drove off the road and hit an approach.

The vehicle went airborne landing on its top, according to a media release.

Faundeen suffered serious injuries. She was extricated from the vehicle and then taken by helicopter to the Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis.

Deputies said two teenage passengers also suffered serious injuries with one being flown to the Hennepin County Medical Center and the other to Sanford Hospital in Fargo.

A fourth teen suffered a broken wrist, but he was treated and released from CHI St. Joseph’s Hospital in Park Rapids.

Hubbard County deputies are investigating the crash.

