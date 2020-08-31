Advertisement

114 Covid cases, 1 additional death in North Dakota

(KVLY)
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 114 new cases of COVID-19 along with one new death in the state.

In total, 143 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state.

Health officials say the daily positivity Rate is 5.94%.

There are now 2,378 active cases in North Dakota, with 70 patients hospitalized.

