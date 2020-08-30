Wowan seriously injured in Valley City crash

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo woman was seriously hurt in a motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon.

Officials say the 42-year-old woman was traveling eastbound on Interstate 94 in the left lane around 4:45 p.m.

The woman was traveling down hill on a curve and failed to negotiate the curve.

Officials say the Harley Davidson ran off the roadway into the median of Interstate 94 causing it to overturn.

The woman and Harley Davidson came to rest in the median of Interstate 94.

She was transported to CHI Mercy Health in Valley City by Valley City Ambulance. Avera Careflight of Aberdeen, SD transported the woman to Sanford Hospital in Fargo to be treated for her injuries sustained in the crash.

The crash is under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

