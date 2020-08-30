NDDoH: 219 new positive COVID-19 cases in the state

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

The North Dakota Department of Health is reporting 219 new positive cases of coronavirus in the state Sunday, bringing the total to 2,481.

The daily positivity rate is 5.80%.

The health department is reporting one new death linked to the illness. She’s a woman in her 90s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

Barnes County – 4

Benson County – 3

Bottineau County - 1

Burleigh County - 44

Cass County – 41

Eddy County – 1

Grand Forks County – 24

Hettinger County - 2

Kidder County – 2

Logan County - 1

McHenry County - 2

McKenzie County - 1

McLean County – 5

Morton County – 7

Nelson County - 1

Ramsey County – 2

Ransom County - 1

Richland County - 3

Rolette County – 4

Stark County – 8

Stutsman County – 28

Walsh County - 1

Ward County – 24

Williams County – 9

BY THE NUMBERS

3,779 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

469,423 – Total tests completed since pandemic began

219 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****

11,702 – Total positive individuals since pandemic began

5.80% – Daily Positivity Rate**

2,481 – Total Active Cases

+156 Individuals from yesterday

61 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday****

9,079 – Total recovered since pandemic began

68 – Currently Hospitalized

+3 individuals from yesterday

1 – New Deaths*** (142 total deaths since the pandemic began)

