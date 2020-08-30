NDDoH: 219 new positive COVID-19 cases in the state
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -
The North Dakota Department of Health is reporting 219 new positive cases of coronavirus in the state Sunday, bringing the total to 2,481.
The daily positivity rate is 5.80%.
The health department is reporting one new death linked to the illness. She’s a woman in her 90s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.
COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY
- Barnes County – 4
- Benson County – 3
- Bottineau County - 1
- Burleigh County - 44
- Cass County – 41
- Eddy County – 1
- Grand Forks County – 24
- Hettinger County - 2
- Kidder County – 2
- Logan County - 1
- McHenry County - 2
- McKenzie County - 1
- McLean County – 5
- Morton County – 7
- Nelson County - 1
- Ramsey County – 2
- Ransom County - 1
- Richland County - 3
- Rolette County – 4
- Stark County – 8
- Stutsman County – 28
- Walsh County - 1
- Ward County – 24
- Williams County – 9
BY THE NUMBERS
3,779 – Total Tests from Yesterday*
469,423 – Total tests completed since pandemic began
219 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****
11,702 – Total positive individuals since pandemic began
5.80% – Daily Positivity Rate**
2,481 – Total Active Cases
+156 Individuals from yesterday
61 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday****
9,079 – Total recovered since pandemic began
68 – Currently Hospitalized
+3 individuals from yesterday
1 – New Deaths*** (142 total deaths since the pandemic began)
