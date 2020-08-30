Advertisement

NDDoH: 219 new positive COVID-19 cases in the state

By Kortney Lockey
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

The North Dakota Department of Health is reporting 219 new positive cases of coronavirus in the state Sunday, bringing the total to 2,481.

The daily positivity rate is 5.80%.

The health department is reporting one new death linked to the illness. She’s a woman in her 90s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

  • Barnes County – 4
  • Benson County – 3
  • Bottineau County - 1
  • Burleigh County - 44
  • Cass County – 41
  • Eddy County – 1
  • Grand Forks County – 24
  • Hettinger County - 2
  • Kidder County – 2
  • Logan County - 1
  • McHenry County - 2
  • McKenzie County - 1
  • McLean County – 5
  • Morton County – 7
  • Nelson County - 1
  • Ramsey County – 2
  • Ransom County - 1
  • Richland County - 3
  • Rolette County – 4
  • Stark County – 8
  • Stutsman County – 28
  • Walsh County - 1
  • Ward County – 24
  • Williams County – 9

BY THE NUMBERS

3,779 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

469,423 – Total tests completed since pandemic began

219 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****

11,702 – Total positive individuals since pandemic began

5.80% – Daily Positivity Rate**

2,481 – Total Active Cases

+156 Individuals from yesterday

61 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday****

9,079 – Total recovered since pandemic began

68 – Currently Hospitalized

+3 individuals from yesterday

1 – New Deaths*** (142 total deaths since the pandemic began)

