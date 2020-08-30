MDH: 934 new positive COVID-19 cases in the state

Minn. (Valley News Live) -

The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 934 new positive cases of coronavirus in the state Sunday, bringing the total to 75,189.

They’re also reporting two new deaths linked to the illness, bringing the total to 1,816.

Patients no longer needing isolation: 66,916

Total cases hospitalized: 6,454

Hospitalized as of Sunday*: 315

Hospitalized in ICU as of Sunday*: 136

