MDH: 934 new positive COVID-19 cases in the state
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Minn. (Valley News Live) -
The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 934 new positive cases of coronavirus in the state Sunday, bringing the total to 75,189.
They’re also reporting two new deaths linked to the illness, bringing the total to 1,816.
Patients no longer needing isolation: 66,916
Total cases hospitalized: 6,454
- Hospitalized as of Sunday*: 315
Hospitalized in ICU as of Sunday*: 136
Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.