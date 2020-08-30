Advertisement

Man flown to Sanford Hospital after a farm accident

By Katherine Aupperle
Published: Aug. 30, 2020
GRIGGS COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man was sent to the hospital after a farming accident west of Cooperstown on Sunday.

Officials say around 10 a.m. Ryan Hoverson and one other man were working on a fence when a tractor malfunctioned.

The parking brake malfunctioned causing the tractor to run over Hoverson.

Hoverson was transported by Sanford Airmed to Sanford Hospital in Fargo to be treated for his injuries sustained in the incident.

