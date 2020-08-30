Advertisement

Kentucky AG has received ballistics report in Breonna Taylor case

FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2019 file photo, Kentucky Attorney General-elect Daniel Cameron makes his victory speech to the audience gathered at the Republican party celebration event in Louisville, Ky.
FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2019 file photo, Kentucky Attorney General-elect Daniel Cameron makes his victory speech to the audience gathered at the Republican party celebration event in Louisville, Ky.(AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s attorney general has received a long-awaited ballistics report in the police shooting of Breonna Taylor.

Attorney General Daniel Cameron tweeted Sunday that there is additional analysis needed now that the report is in his hands.

He says there will be no announcement on the investigation this week.

Cameron has indicated the ballistics report has slowed the investigation of Taylor’s death by police on March 13.

Taylor was shot in her home by police serving a narcotics warrant. Cameron has faced intense pressure from activists who want the officers charged in Taylor’s killing.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Patriot Prayer founder: Dead man in Portland was a supporter

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The founder of Patriot Prayer, a right-wing group whose supporters have frequently clashed with left-wing protesters in Portland, Oregon, said Sunday that the man fatally shot in Oregon’s largest city was a supporter of the group and a “good friend.”

News

Lakeside RV Park open for business after tornado ripped through

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kortney Lockey
The park had only been up and running for one weekend when strong winds ripped through it.

National

Police: Ga. toddler found safe, reunited with family after being kidnapped outside home

Updated: 1 hours ago
A Georgia family is relieved to have a 1-year-old child returned to them after police say he was kidnapped at gunpoint Saturday.

Sports

Sports - ND Prep Football Highlights and Scores 8/28

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

News

News - 10:00PM News August 29 - Part 3

Updated: 2 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD

Sports

Sports - Redhawks Defeat Winnipeg 12-5

Updated: 2 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD

News

News - 10:00PM News August 29 - Part 2

Updated: 2 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD

News

News - 10:00PM News August 29 - Part 1

Updated: 2 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD

News

News - White House Coronavirus Coordinator In Fargo - August 29

Updated: 2 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD

News

News - Lakeside RV Park open for business after tornado ripped through - August 29

Updated: 2 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD