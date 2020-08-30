Advertisement

Five teens involved in rollover crash

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
By Katherine Aupperle
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
GRAND FORKS COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Five teenagers were in a rollover crash Saturday afternoon near Larimore.

Around 2:30 p.m., officials say the 16-year-old driver was going north on 40th Street NE going around a curve when the read of the car rotated.

The driver over corrected and went into the ditch.

Officials say the car flipped and came to rest on its roof on top of a tree in a ravine.

Three of the teenagers were taken to Altru Hospital in Grand Forks for non-life threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

