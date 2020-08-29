Advertisement

Update: Man killed in South Fargo Shooting

Police on scene of a shooting in south Fargo
Police on scene of a shooting in south Fargo(KVLY)
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 12:29 AM CDT
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

Update: Fargo Police are confirming that a man has been killed in a South Fargo Shooting.

Police responded to reports of gunshots a little be 10:30 Friday Night.

When they arrived they found a man with an apparent gunshot wound.

He was taken to a local hospital and later pronounced dead.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Currently no suspects are in custody. If you have any information on this incident you’re urged to contact the Fargo Police.

Original: There’s confirmation of a shooting in south Fargo.

Dispatch says it’s in the area of 44th St. South and 12th Ave late Friday night.

A caller into Valley News Live indicated that 5 shots were fired and that there was a man down. The caller also said that police and rescue crews were on the scene.

We have a crew on the way and expect more information shortly

