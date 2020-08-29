Advertisement

T. Denny Sanford subject of child pornography investigation

(Amy Sussman/AP Images for Long Island University and National University System)
(Amy Sussman/AP Images for Long Island University and National University System)(KVLY)
By Katherine Aupperle
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The nonprofit newsroom ProPublica is reporting T. Denny Sanford, South Dakota’s richest man and biggest philanthropist, was being investigated for possible possession of child pornography.

The publication says at this time, no charges have been filed.

The ProPublica report says investigators with the South Dakota Attorney General’s Divison of Criminal Investigation obtained a search warrant as part of the probe and the case was referred to the U.S. Department of Justice for further investigation.

Dakota News Now spoke with former South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley Friday evening. Jackley is representing Sanford.

“Although we know very little about any state or federal inquiry relating to Mr. Sanford, we do know those authorities responsible for investigating allegations obviously did not find information or evidence that supported or resulted in any criminal charges,” Jackley said.

In response to a request for comment, Sanford Health Executive Vice President Micah Aberson said in a statement:

“We are deeply concerned about these allegations and take this matter seriously. The allegation does not involve our health system, and we have not been contacted by law enforcement.  Our focus remains on our patients, residents, and the communities we serve.”

