Advertisement

Shooting in south Fargo

Person on scene says a man is down
Police on scene of a shooting in south Fargo
Police on scene of a shooting in south Fargo(KVLY)
By Mike Morken
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - There’s confirmation of a shooting in south Fargo.

Dispatch says it’s in the area of 44th St. South and 12th Ave late Friday night.

A caller into Valley News Live indicated that 5 shots were fired and that there was a man down. The caller also said that police and rescue crews were on the scene.

We have a crew on the way and expect more information shortly.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

News - Grand Forks records 110 new COVID-19 cases in one day

Updated: 21 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD

News

News - 10:00PM News August 25 -Part 1

Updated: 21 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD

News

News - 10:00PM News August 25 - Part 2

Updated: 21 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD

Sports

Sports - 10:00PM Sports August 25

Updated: 21 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD

Forecast

Weather - 10:00PM Weather August 25

Updated: 21 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD

Latest News

News

News - 10:00PM News August 25 - Part 3

Updated: 21 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD

Sports

Sports - 6:00PM Sports August 28

Updated: 52 minutes ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY

News

News - 6:00PM News August 28 - Part 4

Updated: 55 minutes ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY

News

News - 6:00PM News August 28 - Part 3

Updated: 56 minutes ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY

News

News - 6:00PM News August 28 - Part 2

Updated: 57 minutes ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY

News

News - 6:00PM News August 28 - Part 1

Updated: 1 hour ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY