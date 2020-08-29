North Dakota Prep Football Highlights and Scores
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota High School Football Scores provided by the AP:
Beach 30, Grant County-Flasher 26
Beulah 50, Watford City 20
Bismarck High 49, Williston 7
Bismarck St. Mary’s 38, Devils Lake 0
Bottineau 22, Nedrose 18
Cavalier 36, North Border 14
Dickinson Trinity 24, Shiloh Christian 14
Divide County 32, Towner-Granville-Upham 6
Fargo Davies 42, Grand Forks Central 28
Fargo Shanley 50, Fargo South 34
Finley-Sharon/Hope-Page 36, Larimore 14
Griggs Central/Midkota Co-op 32, Hankinson 18
Groton Area, S.D. 48, Ellendale/Edgeley/Kulm 16
Hillsboro/Central Valley 19, Grafton/St. Thomas 0
Jamestown 28, Dickinson 21
Killdeer 22, Hazen 7
Kindred 49, Northern Cass 6
LaMoure-Litchville-Marion 58, Richland 8
Langdon-Edmore-Munich 58, Hatton-Northwood 0
Linton-HMB 54, South Border 14
Mandan 33, Minot 14
May-Port CG 48, Wyndmere-Lidgerwood 42
Milbank, S.D. 29, Wahpeton 14
Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood 28, Central McLean 12
North Prairie 52, Lakota/Adams-Edmore/Dakota Prairie 12
Ray/Powers Lake Co-op 58, Parshall-White Shield 22
Rugby 24, Des Lacs-Burlington 8
Sheyenne 34, Grand Forks Red River 9
Sisseton, S.D. 34, Milnor-North Sargent 14
Southern McLean 30, Garrison-Max 10
St. John 44, Dunseith 0
Surrey 52, Benson County 8
Thompson 46, Park River Area 14
Tri-State 46, Maple Valley/Enderlin 44
West Fargo 14, Fargo North 12
Westhope-Newburg-Glenburn 20, Kenmare-Bowbells-Burke Central 12
