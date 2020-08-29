Advertisement

North Dakota Prep Football Highlights and Scores

By Alex Egan
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota High School Football Scores provided by the AP:

Beach 30, Grant County-Flasher 26

Beulah 50, Watford City 20

Bismarck High 49, Williston 7

Bismarck St. Mary’s 38, Devils Lake 0

Bottineau 22, Nedrose 18

Cavalier 36, North Border 14

Dickinson Trinity 24, Shiloh Christian 14

Divide County 32, Towner-Granville-Upham 6

Fargo Davies 42, Grand Forks Central 28

Fargo Shanley 50, Fargo South 34

Finley-Sharon/Hope-Page 36, Larimore 14

Griggs Central/Midkota Co-op 32, Hankinson 18

Groton Area, S.D. 48, Ellendale/Edgeley/Kulm 16

Hillsboro/Central Valley 19, Grafton/St. Thomas 0

Jamestown 28, Dickinson 21

Killdeer 22, Hazen 7

Kindred 49, Northern Cass 6

LaMoure-Litchville-Marion 58, Richland 8

Langdon-Edmore-Munich 58, Hatton-Northwood 0

Linton-HMB 54, South Border 14

Mandan 33, Minot 14

May-Port CG 48, Wyndmere-Lidgerwood 42

Milbank, S.D. 29, Wahpeton 14

Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood 28, Central McLean 12

North Prairie 52, Lakota/Adams-Edmore/Dakota Prairie 12

Ray/Powers Lake Co-op 58, Parshall-White Shield 22

Rugby 24, Des Lacs-Burlington 8

Sheyenne 34, Grand Forks Red River 9

Sisseton, S.D. 34, Milnor-North Sargent 14

Southern McLean 30, Garrison-Max 10

St. John 44, Dunseith 0

Surrey 52, Benson County 8

Thompson 46, Park River Area 14

Tri-State 46, Maple Valley/Enderlin 44

West Fargo 14, Fargo North 12

Westhope-Newburg-Glenburn 20, Kenmare-Bowbells-Burke Central 12

__

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

