Minnesota Dept of Health reporting 1,032 COVID-19 cases, four deaths

M.N. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 1,032 cases of COVID-19 Saturday.

Also, four additional deaths are being reported.

The people who died range in age from their 80s to their 90s.

The death toll for the state stands at 1,814.

313 people are currently hospitalized.

