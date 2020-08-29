Advertisement

Minnesota Dept of Health reporting 1,032 COVID-19 cases, four deaths

Covid-19
Covid-19(Graytv)
By Katherine Aupperle
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

M.N. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 1,032 cases of COVID-19 Saturday.

Also, four additional deaths are being reported.

The people who died range in age from their 80s to their 90s.

The death toll for the state stands at 1,814.

313 people are currently hospitalized.

Read more by clicking here.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

NDDoH: 162 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Katherine Aupperle
The North Dakota Department of Health is reporting 162 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday.

Coronavirus

1-year-old becomes Georgia’s youngest COVID-19 victim

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The state Department of Public Health included the suburban Atlanta boy in a table of deaths released Friday.

News

Minnesota doing COVID-19 safety compliance checks at bars, restaurants

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Cali Hubbard
Starting Friday, August 28th, Minnesota will be doing extra compliance checks on restaurants and bars for COVID-19 safety.

Coronavirus

314 new Covid cases in North Dakota

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 11:25 AM CDT
The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 314 new cases of COVID-19 in the state

Latest News

Coronavirus

862 Covid cases, 4 additional deaths in Minnesota

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 11:17 AM CDT
The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 862 new cases of COVID-19 along with 4 additional deaths today

National Politics

Republicans make their case during the final night of RNC

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 9:07 PM CDT
|
Republicans make their case during the final night of the Republican National Convention.

National

Hurricane Laura derails a train in Grand Lake, La.

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 6:55 PM CDT
|
Hurricane Laura derails a train from a mile-long track in Grand Lake, La.

National

Damage from Hurricane Laura's landfall in Lake Charles, La.

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 6:35 PM CDT
|
Footage shows damage and flooding in Lake Charles, Louisiana, from Hurricane Laura.

National

Black National Convention puts spotlight on police brutality

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 4:50 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Black Lives Matter activists are holding their first Black National Convention.

Coronavirus

As virus rages, US economy struggles to sustain a recovery

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 3:15 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The Labor Department reported Thursday that the number of people seeking jobless aid last week dropped by 98,000 from 1.1 million the week before.