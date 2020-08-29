Advertisement

Lakeside RV Park open for business after storms ripped through

The park had only been up and running for one weekend when strong winds ripped through it.
The park had only been up and running for one weekend when strong winds ripped through it.(KVLY)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTERTAIL COUNTY, MINN. (Valley News Live) -

Doane Morey and his family of four sought out a new adventure this summer.

“We thought, hey this is a time for us to sink our feet in and try some of this lake life,” he says.

Morey brought his brand new camper to the Lakeside RV Park in Ottertail County, saying it seemed like a safe way for his family to enjoy the summer. They put it in park for the Fourth of July. Three days later a massive storm wreaked havoc at the park.

“Ugh, the tornado. It turned everything upside down,” he says. “It’s like that devastation you see on TV that you think is never going to happen to you, and here it is. There’s campers turned up everywhere.”

The park had only been up and running for one weekend when strong winds ripped through it.

“Pretty heartbroken,” Co-owner Jeff Lavigne says. “All the hard work and to have to start all over again was tough.”

Nine of 11 campers on site were demolished, causing hundreds of thousands of dollars in damages. Weeks later, clean up was still underway. Things are finally getting back to normal just as the summer is wrapping up.

“We are here. We found a new different camper,” Morey says. “After a couple week delay in there, we are back and doing what we intended to start with in the beginning.”

It wasn’t enough to scare the Morey’s off, or anybody else. Thanks to the help of the community, the park is ending the summer the way it started. Families are looking forward to the next.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

News - 10:00PM News August 25 -Part 1

Updated: 3 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD

News

News - Grand Forks records 110 new COVID-19 cases in one day

Updated: 3 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD

News

News - 10:00PM News August 25 - Part 2

Updated: 3 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD

Sports

Sports - 10:00PM Sports August 25

Updated: 3 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD

Forecast

Weather - 10:00PM Weather August 25

Updated: 3 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD

Latest News

News

News - 10:00PM News August 25 - Part 3

Updated: 3 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD

News

Grand Forks Mayor temporarily modifies hours for liquor license holders

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Kortney Lockey
Liquor license holders, including bars, restaurants and off sale will close daily at 11 p.m.

News

White House coronavirus coordinator in Fargo

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Kortney Lockey
Gov. Doug Burgum welcomed the White House’s Coronavirus Response Coordinator, Dr. Deborah Birx, to North Dakota Saturday to discuss the state’s efforts to save lives and livelihoods in the fight against COVID-19.

News

T. Denny Sanford subject of child pornography investigation

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Katherine Aupperle
T. Denny Sanford, South Dakota’s richest man and biggest philanthropist, was being investigated for possible possession of child pornography.

News

Hundreds attend march in Downtown Fargo

Updated: 2 hours ago
"March for Justice" held by Onefargo.