Lakeside RV Park open for business after storms ripped through

OTTERTAIL COUNTY, MINN. (Valley News Live) -

Doane Morey and his family of four sought out a new adventure this summer.

“We thought, hey this is a time for us to sink our feet in and try some of this lake life,” he says.

Morey brought his brand new camper to the Lakeside RV Park in Ottertail County, saying it seemed like a safe way for his family to enjoy the summer. They put it in park for the Fourth of July. Three days later a massive storm wreaked havoc at the park.

“Ugh, the tornado. It turned everything upside down,” he says. “It’s like that devastation you see on TV that you think is never going to happen to you, and here it is. There’s campers turned up everywhere.”

The park had only been up and running for one weekend when strong winds ripped through it.

“Pretty heartbroken,” Co-owner Jeff Lavigne says. “All the hard work and to have to start all over again was tough.”

Nine of 11 campers on site were demolished, causing hundreds of thousands of dollars in damages. Weeks later, clean up was still underway. Things are finally getting back to normal just as the summer is wrapping up.

“We are here. We found a new different camper,” Morey says. “After a couple week delay in there, we are back and doing what we intended to start with in the beginning.”

It wasn’t enough to scare the Morey’s off, or anybody else. Thanks to the help of the community, the park is ending the summer the way it started. Families are looking forward to the next.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.