Advertisement

Hundreds attend march in Downtown Fargo

The group of marchers, led by onefargo's Wess Philome, make their way from Island Park.
The group of marchers, led by onefargo's Wess Philome, make their way from Island Park.(KVLY)
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The activist group “onefargo” hosted a “March for Justice” at Island Park. This most recent march to City Hall was to show support for Jacob Blake, a Wisconsin man who was shot by police last weekend.

Hundreds were present with many chanting and bringing signs, joining together for what they called a “March for Justice and Equality”.

Wess Philome, the leader of the group who organized the event explained one of the reasons for the march, saying they were there “Because after 5,000 people hit the streets in Fargo. We’re still seeing the same things.”

The protesters then made their way to city hall, going down seventh street and then taking first avenue , even stopping to chant at the ongoing Red River Market. At one point, police had to put out traffic warnings on social media as protesters were int he way of Vehicles on Broadway and 2nd Avenue.

Once they arrived at the vacant city hall, Philome sent another message to protestors to get more involved with operations within the city saying, “We have to do more. We have to speak up more.”

Despite some verbal disagreements, including one man in the crowd shouting “because he was walking away from the police” in response to the Jacob Blake shooting, these protests did remain peaceful with no forms of violence reported. The majority of the protesters were wearing masks for the outdoor event.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

News - Grand Forks records 110 new COVID-19 cases in one day

Updated: 5 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD

News

News - 10:00PM News August 25 -Part 1

Updated: 5 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD

News

News - 10:00PM News August 25 - Part 2

Updated: 5 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD

Sports

Sports - 10:00PM Sports August 25

Updated: 5 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD

Forecast

Weather - 10:00PM Weather August 25

Updated: 5 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD

Latest News

News

News - 10:00PM News August 25 - Part 3

Updated: 5 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD

Coronavirus

Minnesota Dept of Health reporting 1,032 COVID-19 cases, four deaths

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Katherine Aupperle
The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 1,032 cases of COVID-19 Saturday.

News

NDDoH: 375 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Katherine Aupperle
The North Dakota Department of Health is reporting 162 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday.

News

Bemidji Police searching for men involved in a shooting considered to be armed and dangerous

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Katherine Aupperle
Bemidji Police are searching for two men after an early morning shooting Saturday.

Breaking News

Grand Forks County deputies find body near Arvilla

Updated: 16 hours ago
On August 28, 2020, the Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Office was searching the area of Arvilla, ND in an attempt to locate Erin Peterka who had previously been reported missing.