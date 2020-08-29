Hundreds attend march in Downtown Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The activist group “onefargo” hosted a “March for Justice” at Island Park. This most recent march to City Hall was to show support for Jacob Blake, a Wisconsin man who was shot by police last weekend.

Hundreds were present with many chanting and bringing signs, joining together for what they called a “March for Justice and Equality”.

Wess Philome, the leader of the group who organized the event explained one of the reasons for the march, saying they were there “Because after 5,000 people hit the streets in Fargo. We’re still seeing the same things.”

The protesters then made their way to city hall, going down seventh street and then taking first avenue , even stopping to chant at the ongoing Red River Market. At one point, police had to put out traffic warnings on social media as protesters were int he way of Vehicles on Broadway and 2nd Avenue.

Once they arrived at the vacant city hall, Philome sent another message to protestors to get more involved with operations within the city saying, “We have to do more. We have to speak up more.”

Despite some verbal disagreements, including one man in the crowd shouting “because he was walking away from the police” in response to the Jacob Blake shooting, these protests did remain peaceful with no forms of violence reported. The majority of the protesters were wearing masks for the outdoor event.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.