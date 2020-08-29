Advertisement

Family of Dystynee Avery lays her to rest on her 20th birthday

By Bailey Hurley
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - The family of Dystynee Avery says they are one step closer to closure after laying her remains to rest Thursday afternoon.

Thursday, Aug. 27 would have been Dystynee’s twentieth birthday, but instead of balloons and presents her mom Doreen says they celebrated her life and laid her to rest near their home in Colorado.

“She’s not hurting anymore she’s not suffering anymore. She’s not waiting for whatever they’re going to decide to do. She’s where she wants to be,” Doreen said.

After months of back and forth, Dystynee’s family finally got the ok to pick up her remains in late June. Her mom says while she’s happy her daughter can finally be at peace, she says she hopes the four people accused of her gruesome murder are finally brought to justice soon.

26-year-old Ethan Broad is behind bars after police say he admitted to killing Avery, dismembering her body and throwing it in the trash back in April.

26-year-old Andrea Payne, 22-year-old David Erno and 33-year-old Brandon Erbstoesser also remain at the Clay County Jail after court documents say the three knew about Avery’s murder and helped cover it up for weeks.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

