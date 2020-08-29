Crews put out large tractor fire in Horace

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fire crews in Horace are still on-scene after a tractor in Horace started on fire earlier this evening.

Fire officials say they were called to the intersection of Wall Ave. and Main St. just before six Friday night for a tractor on fire. Officials say the driver was heading east on Wall Ave. when the fire started. They say the driver tried to put the flames out with a fire extinguisher, but was unsuccessful. Fire crews say it took about 10 minutes to finally put the large fire out.

Officials say it’s unknown why, where or what started the fire, and say it’s unlikely they will ever know. Crews also say the tractor likely won’t move for a few days as it will be difficult to tow.

There were no injuries reported.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.