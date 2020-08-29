Advertisement

Crews put out large tractor fire in Horace

Tractor fire in Horace
Tractor fire in Horace(KVLY)
By Bailey Hurley
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fire crews in Horace are still on-scene after a tractor in Horace started on fire earlier this evening.

Fire officials say they were called to the intersection of Wall Ave. and Main St. just before six Friday night for a tractor on fire. Officials say the driver was heading east on Wall Ave. when the fire started. They say the driver tried to put the flames out with a fire extinguisher, but was unsuccessful. Fire crews say it took about 10 minutes to finally put the large fire out.

Officials say it’s unknown why, where or what started the fire, and say it’s unlikely they will ever know. Crews also say the tractor likely won’t move for a few days as it will be difficult to tow.

There were no injuries reported.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

News - 10:00PM News August 25 -Part 1

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD

News

News - Grand Forks records 110 new COVID-19 cases in one day

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD

News

News - 10:00PM News August 25 - Part 2

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD

Sports

Sports - 10:00PM Sports August 25

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD

Forecast

Weather - 10:00PM Weather August 25

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD

Latest News

News

News - 10:00PM News August 25 - Part 3

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD

News

Family of Dystynee Avery lays her to rest on her 20th birthday

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Bailey Hurley
The family of Dystynee Avery says they are one step closer to closure after laying her remains to rest Thursday afternoon.

News

Valley News Live at 6:00PM KVLY - Family of Dystynee Avery lays her to rest on her 20th birthday

Updated: 29 minutes ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY

News

Police arrest alleged drunk driver after a WF car chase ends with a crash in Fargo

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Joshua Peguero
A man taken to the hospital after crashing his vehicle during a chase is facing several charges.

News

Minnesota doing COVID-19 safety compliance checks at bars, restaurants

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Cali Hubbard
Starting Friday, August 28th, Minnesota will be doing extra compliance checks on restaurants and bars for COVID-19 safety.