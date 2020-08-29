Bemidji Police searching for men involved in a shooting considered to be armed and dangerous

BEMIDJI, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Bemidji Police are searching for two men after an early morning shooting Saturday.

Around 4:12 a.m. Bemidji Police Officers and Beltrami County Deputies responded to the area of 2830 Ridgeway Avenue on a report of numerous gun shots.

When officers arrived, they found a 19-year-old man who had been shot multiple times. He was transported to the Sanford hospital where he was treated and released.

Officials say the victim refused to cooperate with detectives or give any information related to the shooting.

Detectives have discovered that the shooting appears to be the result of a verbal altercation between the victim and another man outside the entrance of the 2830 Ridgeway Apartments. The suspect arrives at this location in what appears to be a gold or silver Cadillac 4-door sedan. The suspect is wearing a tan plaid short sleeve shirt, black shorts and a red and black baseball cap.

After the shooting the suspect fled the area in the Cadillac with an unknown driver. Officials say he should be considered armed and dangerous. A second man wearing a red sweatshirt is also present just before the shooting.

The Bemidji Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying these individuals and the vehicle.

If you have information about these crimes you can report it and stay anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers of Minnesota at their website www.CrimeStoppersMn.org, by calling the toll free phone number 1-800-222-TIPS [8477]; or by using the P3 Tip Submit app installable on all smartphones.

All contact with Crime Stoppers is anonymous and you may qualify for a reward of up to $1,000.

The Bemidji Police Department encourages you to submit information to Crime Stoppers so you are free of retribution and remain safe while ‘doing the right thing’.

