Victim in fatal house explosion near Marshall identified

MARSHALL, Minn. (Dakota News Now) - UPDATE, 1:30 p.m.

Officials have released the name of the man killed in a home explosion near the town of Marshall, Minn.

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office said 74-year-old Gail Schipansky died in Thursday morning’s blast.

A 71-year-old woman injured in the explosion was taken to a Marshall hospital. Authorities say she is in serious, but stable condition.

The cause of the explosion, which was felt by some residents in Marshall two miles away, is still unknown. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating in conjunction with the Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Original story

Authorities say one person was killed and another was injured in an explosion that destroyed a home near Marshall, Minn.

The explosion took place around 6:30 a.m. Thursday at a home two miles east of town on Minnesota State Highway 19.

According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, one man was pronounced dead at the scene. A woman was taken to a Marshall hospital for injuries she received in the explosion.

The cause of the explosion is still under investigation. The sheriff’s office asked people to stay away from the area until the investigation is completed.

Dakota News Now has received several reports of people feeling the explosion around the town of Marshall, at least two miles away.

