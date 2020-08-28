Advertisement

’So far, so good.”: Oak Grove wraps up first week of full-time, in-person learning

By Bailey Hurley
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo private school says despite growing student numbers and a large amount of COVID-19 precautions, their first two days of school went better than expected.

“So far, so good! You know, the new normal, is feeling pretty normal,” Oak Grove Elementary Principal Josh Kading said.

Kading says it’s business as usual at Oak Grove which is a good feeling after a roller coaster of a spring.

“It’s been so fun to see all the smiling eyes, as we call it! It’s so good to see everybody back in the building. It’s so good for our teachers to be able to see their kids face-to-face, to be able to help them out with things in person instead of over a camera,” Kading said.

Kading says students and staff are required to wear masks all day, aside from eating or any classroom activities teachers decide to take outside.

“Right now we’re probably being more cautious than we may need to be, but we want to make sure that we’re not being too lax about anything,” he said.

Kading also says besides gym and recess everything is staying inside the classroom to make it easier to track where each student’s been if and when someone tests positive for COVID-19.

“We’re eating lunch in our rooms right now. Our specials classes are coming into the rooms, so music, art, that’s all coming into the classroom,” Kading said.

He says a task force meets weekly and will help navigate what happens if someone in the building contracts the virus. Kading sayd while Oak Grove does have back up plans for both hybrid and distance learning, he hopes they don’t have to use them.

“That face-to-face is really important especially with the younger kids,” he says.

Due to their learning type this year, compared to many other districts in the Valley, Oak Grove says they’ve seen an influx in enrollment this year specifically just in the last three weeks.

Official numbers show a five percent increase in enrollment within the entire school system, but a 16 percent increase in the elementary school alone.

Kading says while he hopes the new families are here for the long-term, it’s ok if that’s not the case.

“We want to give them a great Oak Grove experience and the hope is they enjoy their experience so much, they want to be with us next year,” Kading said.

Oak Grove says although they do have more students this year, their class sizes are still small and manageable for their teachers.

