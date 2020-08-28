Advertisement

Police arrest alleged drunk driver after a WF car chase ends with a crash in Fargo

Jeremiah Fluegge, 35, is facing several charges
Jeremiah Fluegge, 35, was arrested after reportedly leading police on a car chase while drunk.
Jeremiah Fluegge, 35, was arrested after reportedly leading police on a car chase while drunk.(KVLY)
By Joshua Peguero
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man taken to the hospital after crashing his vehicle during a chase is facing several charges.

Jeremiah Fluegge, 35, was intoxicated and driving a green Pontiac Grand Prix late Thursday night, according to the West Fargo Police Department.

Police said Fluegge was parked on the lawn of a house on the 1000 block of Brookwood Ln.

Fluegge reportedly backed out when officers arrived and left with his vehicle lights off, despite police telling him to stop multiple times.

West Fargo police said they pursued Fluegge but stopped when he entered Fargo due to his reckless driving.

Fluegge eventually crashed his vehicle at 4227 9th Ave S in Fargo, according to police. He then fled on foot but a short later Fargo and West Fargo police officers located him and arrested him without incident.

The 35 year old was transported to the hospital and he’s facing charges of fleeing in a motor vehicle, aggravated reckless endangerment, fleeing on foot, leaving the scene of an accident, and driving under the influence.

