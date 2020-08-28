Advertisement

Outpouring love and support as Perham man fights for his life after bicycle accident

By Kortney Lockey
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

Those who know Mark Olson say he spent almost every morning riding his bike.

In doing so, he’s traveled the world and 100 miles is nothing to him. No one expected Saturday would be his last ride.

“He’s a very professional rider, but things can happen,” friend Phil Holtan says. “A quirky thing. You know, out of 10,000 times, he’d have been able to avoid it.”

Olson was with his usual group in Perham, Minnesota when he hit a pothole and crashed. He was taken to a local hospital and later flown to Sanford in Fargo for surgery.

Olson was wearing a helmet, still, the crash caused a great deal of damage to his brain. Thursday afternoon, we learned that he was being taken off of life support.

“They are people of faith,” Holtan says. “One of the things they’ve said is that the family has gathered to celebrate him, as he moves to the next adventure of his life.”

Reverend Phil Holtan was Mark and Wife, Cindy’s, pastor at their church in Perham for a decade. He says Mark is a man full of adventure, biking is just a part of that.

“Just a joyful generosity is so much a picture of Mark and Cindy,” he says.

Mark and Cindy do a lot of ministry outreach in the community. Helping others is a big part of their lives.

Family and friends are now returning the favor. As they get ready for goodbye, they’re saying thank you to Mark and the memories he’ll be leaving them with.

