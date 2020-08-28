Advertisement

One in custody after a high speed chase on I-94

Arrest made near Casselton
High speed chase comes to an end
High speed chase comes to an end(None)
By Mike Morken
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 8:30 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One person is in custody after a high speed pursuit along I-94 in North Dakota Thursday night. The arrest came near mile market 340, which is near Casselton. The chase was said to begin much further to the west and at one point, authorities were reporting speeds of 100 miles per hour in the Jamestown area. We are awaiting details from authorities.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

