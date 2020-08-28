One in custody after a high speed chase on I-94

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One person is in custody after a high speed pursuit along I-94 in North Dakota Thursday night. The arrest came near mile market 340, which is near Casselton. The chase was said to begin much further to the west and at one point, authorities were reporting speeds of 100 miles per hour in the Jamestown area. We are awaiting details from authorities.

