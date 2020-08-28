North Dakota sets record with 337 positive COVID-19 tests

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) -

North Dakota set a record for the number of daily positive tests for the coronavirus, increasing its per-capita figures to some of the highest in the country.

The update Thursday shows that 337 of the 6,972 tests came back positive, with the seven most populous counties in the state all recording more than 20 cases.

Of the 27 counties with positive tests, Grand Forks County led the way with 76.

Figures from the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering have North Dakota ranked second in the country in the number of new COVID-19 cases per capita in the last two weeks.

The state also confirmed its 139th death since the pandemic began, a man in his 40s from Burleigh County with no underlying health conditions.

