Advertisement

North Dakota sets record with 337 positive COVID-19 tests

Coronavirus testing
Coronavirus testing(WRDW)
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 4:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) -

North Dakota set a record for the number of daily positive tests for the coronavirus, increasing its per-capita figures to some of the highest in the country.

The update Thursday shows that 337 of the 6,972 tests came back positive, with the seven most populous counties in the state all recording more than 20 cases.

Of the 27 counties with positive tests, Grand Forks County led the way with 76.

Figures from the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering have North Dakota ranked second in the country in the number of new COVID-19 cases per capita in the last two weeks.

The state also confirmed its 139th death since the pandemic began, a man in his 40s from Burleigh County with no underlying health conditions.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

News - 10:00PM News August 25 -Part 1

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD

News

News - Grand Forks records 110 new COVID-19 cases in one day

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD

News

News - 10:00PM News August 25 - Part 2

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD

Sports

Sports - 10:00PM Sports August 25

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD

Forecast

Weather - 10:00PM Weather August 25

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD

Latest News

News

News - 10:00PM News August 25 - Part 3

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD

Valley Today

Curfew in place in Twin Cities following night of unrest

Updated: 15 minutes ago
Governor Tim Walz reiterated a curfew in effect for Minneapolis and St. Paul from 8 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday as both cities prepare to see an uptick in National Guard and local law enforcement to help quell a potential second round of unrest in Minneapolis Thursday night.

Valley Today

Ex-officer charged in Floyd death seeks change of venue

Updated: 1 hour ago
One of the four ex-Minneapolis police officers charged in the May 25 death of George Floyd is seeking a change of venue.

News

Outpouring love and support as Perham man fights for his life after bicycle accident

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Kortney Lockey
Mark Olson was wearing a helmet, still, the crash caused a great deal of damage to his brain.

News

News - Outpouring love and support as Perham man fights for his life after bicycle accident

Updated: 8 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KX4 - VOD