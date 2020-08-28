Advertisement

New documents shine a light on complaints against West Fargo Concert Venue

Noise complaints continue to flood in from citizens of West Fargo about the Lights on Sheyenne
Noise complaints continue to flood in from citizens of West Fargo about the Lights on Sheyenne(KVLY)
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 8:07 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -West Fargo Citizens continue to adjust to their newest concert venue, the Lights on Sheyenne. New files obtained by Valley News Live continue to show mounting frustrations between the people of West Fargo and the Event Center. As Devin Fry reports, volume continues to be a sore subject.

Pages worth of written complaints and more than two and a half minutes of voicemails show the frustrations some citizens have with “The Lights”. The majority of the complaints have to do with the amount of noise that comes from concerts being held there.

One of the voicemail messages to the city said “I’m half a mile away and I can hear this far too well. It’s ridiculous, I imagine this has to break the decibel level allowed by the city. I would just like to know what my options are.”

When we looked through these documents, many mentioned city ordinances so we went ahead and looked those up. According to ordinance 15-14, there is a maximum level of decibels allowed in certain areas. Residential areas cap at 55 decibels and commercial areas are at 65. In the records provided by the city of West Fargo, it is revealed that the city did measure the Decibel levels from a concert at the lights, where they say the music peaked at 100 Decibels, well above the allowed level. It’s important to note that you can go above that maximum level, but only after obtaining a permit from the city government.

Another voicemail message was left about the noise complaints, saying that “They are very loud and I can hear them in my house from about a mile away. I don’t know if it’s going to continue or if this is something that’s being discussed, so I just wanted to talk to somebody about it.”

Not all of the messages involving the Lights were complaints. Some praised the venue for allowing the Hairball concert to take place back on August 1st. However, some are still concerned about holding events of this size during a Pandemic.

“I’m absolutely appalled that the city is allowing the concert to take place at the lights.” One concerned citizen said in a voicemail, “There were 50 people at a funeral in Lake Park a couple weeks ago and 30 people got COVID, yet we’re going to allow thousands of people to crowd into the lights again. It’s almost like we’re saying we don’t care if people die. Absolutely insane.”

There is another large event set to take place this weekend, Liquid Ice will be hosting a Glow party at Bar Down, with over 100 people interested in the event on Facebook. No guidelines have been posted online for that event.

We attempted to reach out to Bar Down to ask them about tomorrow’s event but did not get a response. The city of West Fargo also refused to comment on the party.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

News - 10:00PM News August 25 -Part 1

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD

News

News - Grand Forks records 110 new COVID-19 cases in one day

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD

News

News - 10:00PM News August 25 - Part 2

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD

Sports

Sports - 10:00PM Sports August 25

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD

Forecast

Weather - 10:00PM Weather August 25

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD

Latest News

News

News - 10:00PM News August 25 - Part 3

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD

News

One in custody after a high speed chase on I-94

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Mike Morken
One in custody after a high speed chase on I-94.

News

Family searching for answers in the wake of woman’s death at White Earth Indian Reservation

Updated: 36 minutes ago
BCA and White Earth Tribal Police are investigating Hill’s death, and at the moment, no one has been arrested.

News

News - Family is searching for answers in the wake of Indigenous woman’s death

Updated: 47 minutes ago

News

Moorhead brewery launching new “Black is Beautiful” beer

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Cali Hubbard
Junkyard Brewing in Moorhead has come up with a new beer to create a more racially inclusive community.