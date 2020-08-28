Advertisement

Minnesota doing COVID-19 safety compliance checks at bars, restaurants

Compliance checks
Compliance checks(KVLY)
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Moorhead, Minn. (Valley News Live) -

Starting Friday, August 28th, Minnesota will be doing extra compliance checks on restaurants and bars for COVID-19 safety.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH), Minnesota Department of Public Safety (DPS) and the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry (DLI) signed a letter to check multiple companies each weekend.

They’re looking for things like masks being worn by staff and customers and indoor capacity being limited to 50%.

This comes after compliant businesses raised concerns about competing establishments not following CDC guidelines.

“We have limited capacity, of course,” said Anna Macy, General Manager at Sol Ave. Kitchen in Moorhead. “We have about eight tables that we can seat. But again, all of them are six feet apart. We want to make it the most comfortable and normal experience for everyone possible.”

The letter warns that bars and restaurants not in compliance could face fines, lose their liquor license, or get an order for the establishment to close.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

News - 10:00PM News August 25 -Part 1

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD

News

News - Grand Forks records 110 new COVID-19 cases in one day

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD

News

News - 10:00PM News August 25 - Part 2

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD

Sports

Sports - 10:00PM Sports August 25

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD

Forecast

Weather - 10:00PM Weather August 25

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD

Latest News

News

News - 10:00PM News August 25 - Part 3

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD

News

Family of Dystynee Avery lays her to rest on her 20th birthday

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Bailey Hurley
The family of Dystynee Avery says they are one step closer to closure after laying her remains to rest Thursday afternoon.

News

Crews put out large tractor fire in Horace

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Bailey Hurley
Fire crews in Horace are still on-scene after a tractor in Horace started on fire earlier this evening.

News

Valley News Live at 6:00PM KVLY - Family of Dystynee Avery lays her to rest on her 20th birthday

Updated: 28 minutes ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY

News

Police arrest alleged drunk driver after a WF car chase ends with a crash in Fargo

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Joshua Peguero
A man taken to the hospital after crashing his vehicle during a chase is facing several charges.