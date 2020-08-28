Minnesota doing COVID-19 safety compliance checks at bars, restaurants

Moorhead, Minn. (Valley News Live) -

Starting Friday, August 28th, Minnesota will be doing extra compliance checks on restaurants and bars for COVID-19 safety.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH), Minnesota Department of Public Safety (DPS) and the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry (DLI) signed a letter to check multiple companies each weekend.

They’re looking for things like masks being worn by staff and customers and indoor capacity being limited to 50%.

This comes after compliant businesses raised concerns about competing establishments not following CDC guidelines.

“We have limited capacity, of course,” said Anna Macy, General Manager at Sol Ave. Kitchen in Moorhead. “We have about eight tables that we can seat. But again, all of them are six feet apart. We want to make it the most comfortable and normal experience for everyone possible.”

The letter warns that bars and restaurants not in compliance could face fines, lose their liquor license, or get an order for the establishment to close.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.