Advertisement

Live: Governor Walz News Conference

(Source: WCCO via CNN)
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

News - 10:00PM News August 25 -Part 1

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD

News

News - Grand Forks records 110 new COVID-19 cases in one day

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD

News

News - 10:00PM News August 25 - Part 2

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD

Sports

Sports - 10:00PM Sports August 25

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD

Forecast

Weather - 10:00PM Weather August 25

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD

Latest News

News

News - 10:00PM News August 25 - Part 3

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD

Healthier Me

News - Noon News August 28 - Part 2

Updated: 1 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

News

News - Noon News August 28 - Part 1

Updated: 1 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

News

Mr. Food Homemade Crab Ravioli - August 28

Updated: 1 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

Forecast

Weather - Noon Weather - August 28

Updated: 1 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4