In town hall, UND says it can’t require students to get tested for COVID-19

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Staff and faculty from the University of North Dakota took part Friday in a virtual town hall to address their concerns regarding the cases of coronavirus on campus.

The number of active COVID-19 cases at UND has climbed to more than 300, according to its website.

UND leaders acknowledged they are working to get a handle on the infectious disease, yet the school has limitations on what it can do, including its inability to require all students to get tested.

“The [North Dakota} Assistant Attorney General has previously indicated what limits exist for us to mandate testing,” UND President Dr. Andrew Armacost said.

Faculty and staff were also told during the townhall they can only encourage students to wear a mask, and they can’t ask them why they aren’t wearing one due to the Americans with Disabilities Act.

“Really don’t get into why are you not wearing a mask,” Eric Plummer, associate vice president for public safety at UND, said. “Really, there may be reasons why that person cannot wear a mask.”

According to the University of North Dakota, 600 students are under quarantine and the school has 385 hotel rooms available to keep students isolated.

“A vaccine I think would be beneficial to us returning somewhat akin to a normal life on campus,” Armacost said.

Administrators said its data online of people counted as “quarantine” may be inflated as those who are listed as “quarantine” may also be numbered in the “active” case count.

So far, UND has done nearly 5,000 tests for COVID-19 out of 13,000 people on campus. A success in getting students tested has been offering incentives.

“Opportunities for students to win a $500 giftcard to the bookstore for being tested, and apparently that went really well with our students,” UND VP of Student Affairs Cara Halgren said.

North Dakota State University is also dealing with an increased number of COVID-19 cases with two greek houses currently in quarantine.

As of Friday, NDSU has about 56 students currently in quarantine in university housing.

