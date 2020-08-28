Advertisement

Fire at Wahpeton Masonite Plant still burning

The Blaze at Masonite International is still burning a week after it initially started.
Aug. 28, 2020
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It has been a week since straw bales at the Masonite Plant north of Wahpeton caught fire, and officials say that it’s still burning.

Richland County Emergency Management said on their Facebook Page that they are working with the Wahpeton Fire Department to help suppress the blaze.

High winds in the forecast have hastened the need for more efforts to fight the fire, which originally started on August 21st.

Beginning today, two contractors will be brought in to try and break up the straw bales which are currently burning.

The Wahpeton Fire Department will be there to supervise the situation and assist if necessary.

They will also have an airplane from Wilbur-Ellis Company to drop additional water if necessary.

There may be additional smoke discharged during this process, especially if wind speeds increase.

