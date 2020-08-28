Fergus Falls Police say violent gang leader now facing federal drug charges

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (Valley News Live) -

A federal grand jury has indicted a Fergus Falls man who prosecutors say was the leader of a violent group known as the “Slither Gang”.

U. S. Attorney Drew Wrigley says 26-year-old Abbot Aho is facing numerous charges, including robbery, using a firearm during a crime of violence, and distribution of controlled substances.

The indictment was unsealed Thursday alleges that from January through may of 2019, Aho’s gang targeted victims who were themselves alleged drug traffickers in North Dakota, Minnesota, and elsewhere.

Three other alleged co-conspirators have been indicted and are awaiting trial.

They’re suspected of home invasions or arranged meetings, where they’d rob people of their drugs and sell the stuff themselves.

