Fargo PD Warn about a Facebook and WhatsApp Scam

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police have received reports about a phishing scam on Facebook and WhatsApp.

Police say the scam works by sending people a message that appears to be from big name brands like Walmart or Target. The message could offer giveaways from grants to coupons for those affected by coronavirus. But once you click on it, the message asks you to take a survey or to enter your contact information. The message also asks you to forward the message to friends so you can collect your prize.

However, the message is collecting your information and possibly putting malware on your phone, tablet, or computer.

Police say don’t click or share the links. Instead, delete the messages.

If you’ve already clicked or shared the links, run a security scan on your device to look for malware. Share this blog post with the friends you forwarded the message to – and ask them to do the same.

You can also file a complaint with the FTC. Click here.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.