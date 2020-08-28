Advertisement

Fargo PD Warn about a Facebook and WhatsApp Scam

(KKTV)
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police have received reports about a phishing scam on Facebook and WhatsApp.

Police say the scam works by sending people a message that appears to be from big name brands like Walmart or Target. The message could offer giveaways from grants to coupons for those affected by coronavirus. But once you click on it, the message asks you to take a survey or to enter your contact information. The message also asks you to forward the message to friends so you can collect your prize.

However, the message is collecting your information and possibly putting malware on your phone, tablet, or computer.

Police say don’t click or share the links. Instead, delete the messages.

If you’ve already clicked or shared the links, run a security scan on your device to look for malware. Share this blog post with the friends you forwarded the message to – and ask them to do the same.

You can also file a complaint with the FTC. Click here.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

News - 10:00PM News August 25 -Part 1

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD

News

News - Grand Forks records 110 new COVID-19 cases in one day

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD

News

News - 10:00PM News August 25 - Part 2

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD

Sports

Sports - 10:00PM Sports August 25

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD

Forecast

Weather - 10:00PM Weather August 25

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD

Latest News

News

News - 10:00PM News August 25 - Part 3

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD

News

In town hall, UND says it can’t require students to get tested for COVID-19

Updated: moments ago
|
By Joshua Peguero
UND leaders acknowledged they are working to get a handle on the infectious disease, yet the school has limitations on what it can do, including its inability to require all students to get tested.

News

Fire at Wahpeton Masonite Plant still burning

Updated: 1 hours ago
Straw fire still burning at Wahpeton Masonite Plant.

Breaking News

Grand Forks County deputies find body near Arvilla

Updated: 2 hours ago
On August 28, 2020, the Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Office was searching the area of Arvilla, ND in an attempt to locate Erin Peterka who had previously been reported missing.

News

Live: Governor Walz News Conference

Updated: 5 hours ago
News Conference: Governor Walz’s