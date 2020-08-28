Advertisement

Family searching for answers in the wake of woman’s death at White Earth Indian Reservation

BCA and White Earth Tribal Police are investigating Beth Renee Hill’s death
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 8:17 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITE EARTH INDIAN RESERVATION, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Betty Oppegard says her 32-year-old daughter wasn’t perfect, no child is, but she loved her family, including her four children.

“It really shows her face and how beautiful she was,” Oppegard said, holding a photo of Beth Renee Hill.

Hill was found dead on August 5 inside a bedroom in Mahnomen County, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

“I want to make sure the investigation is a full investigation. I don’t want it to be put off as another person who OD’d,” Oppegard said, in reference to her daughter possibly overdosing.

BCA and White Earth Tribal Police are investigating Hill’s death, and at the moment, no one has been arrested.

“I was in a lot of shock at that time, and the first thing I thought was someone killed her of course,” Oppegard said.

She admitted that her daughter struggled with using methamphetamines, although Hill tried seeking help a few days before her death. Oppegard said Hill was turned around because services were being limited due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Law enforcement hinted to Hill’s family that she may have overdosed, according to Oppegard.

“I have never heard of anyone overdosing on methamphetamine,” Oppegard said.

Yet, her overdosing isn’t certain since authorities have not received the toxicology report from the medical examiner’s officer.

Her family said Hill had bruises on her body when she was located. However, a preliminary autopsy report stated she didn’t die of physical trauma.

“I don’t know if I’m emotionally ready to accept what they’re going to say. Or if [the medical examiner’s report] is going to say what I think it’s going to say,” Oppegard said.

Placing her trust in law enforcement, Oppegard is not giving into the rumor mill.

“It says, ‘when someone you love becomes a memory. That memory becomes a treasure,’” Oppegard said reading a picture frame of Hill.

She hopes closure can come soon by getting closer to the truth of her daughter’s death.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

News - Grand Forks records 110 new COVID-19 cases in one day

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD

News

News - 10:00PM News August 25 -Part 1

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD

News

News - 10:00PM News August 25 - Part 2

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD

Sports

Sports - 10:00PM Sports August 25

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD

Forecast

Weather - 10:00PM Weather August 25

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD

Latest News

News

News - 10:00PM News August 25 - Part 3

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD

News

One in custody after a high speed chase on I-94

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Mike Morken
One in custody after a high speed chase on I-94.

News

New documents shine a light on complaints against West Fargo Concert Venue

Updated: 46 minutes ago
New documents showcase complaints filed by West Fargo citizens against the Lights on Sheyenne.

News

News - Family is searching for answers in the wake of Indigenous woman’s death

Updated: 46 minutes ago

News

Moorhead brewery launching new “Black is Beautiful” beer

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Cali Hubbard
Junkyard Brewing in Moorhead has come up with a new beer to create a more racially inclusive community.