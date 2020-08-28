Family searching for answers in the wake of woman’s death at White Earth Indian Reservation

WHITE EARTH INDIAN RESERVATION, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Betty Oppegard says her 32-year-old daughter wasn’t perfect, no child is, but she loved her family, including her four children.

“It really shows her face and how beautiful she was,” Oppegard said, holding a photo of Beth Renee Hill.

Hill was found dead on August 5 inside a bedroom in Mahnomen County, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

“I want to make sure the investigation is a full investigation. I don’t want it to be put off as another person who OD’d,” Oppegard said, in reference to her daughter possibly overdosing.

BCA and White Earth Tribal Police are investigating Hill’s death, and at the moment, no one has been arrested.

“I was in a lot of shock at that time, and the first thing I thought was someone killed her of course,” Oppegard said.

She admitted that her daughter struggled with using methamphetamines, although Hill tried seeking help a few days before her death. Oppegard said Hill was turned around because services were being limited due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Law enforcement hinted to Hill’s family that she may have overdosed, according to Oppegard.

“I have never heard of anyone overdosing on methamphetamine,” Oppegard said.

Yet, her overdosing isn’t certain since authorities have not received the toxicology report from the medical examiner’s officer.

Her family said Hill had bruises on her body when she was located. However, a preliminary autopsy report stated she didn’t die of physical trauma.

“I don’t know if I’m emotionally ready to accept what they’re going to say. Or if [the medical examiner’s report] is going to say what I think it’s going to say,” Oppegard said.

Placing her trust in law enforcement, Oppegard is not giving into the rumor mill.

“It says, ‘when someone you love becomes a memory. That memory becomes a treasure,’” Oppegard said reading a picture frame of Hill.

She hopes closure can come soon by getting closer to the truth of her daughter’s death.

