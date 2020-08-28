Advertisement

Ex-officer charged in Floyd death seeks change of venue

This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, shows Derek Chauvin, from left, J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao. Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder of George Floyd, a black man who died after being restrained by him and the other Minneapolis police officers on May 25. Kueng, Lane and Thao have been charged with aiding and abetting Chauvin. (Hennepin County Sheriff's Office via AP)
This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, shows Derek Chauvin, from left, J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao. Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder of George Floyd, a black man who died after being restrained by him and the other Minneapolis police officers on May 25. Kueng, Lane and Thao have been charged with aiding and abetting Chauvin. (Hennepin County Sheriff's Office via AP)(AP)
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 4:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -

One of the four ex-Minneapolis police officers charged in the May 25 death of George Floyd is seeking a change of venue.

An attorney for J. Kueng filed documents Thursday saying potentially prejudicial information released by prosecutors has stripped his client’s right to a fair trial.

Attorney Tom Plunkett suggested Stearns County as a potential location.

Plunkett is also asking that the case against Kueng be dismissed.

The next hearing is Sept. 11. Floyd, a handcuffed Black man, died after another officer pressed his knee against Floyd’s neck for nearly eight minutes as Floyd said he couldn’t breathe.

