Entz talks UCA game, Lance’s future on Dan Patrick Show
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota State Head Football Coach Matt Entz appeared on the Dan Patrick Show Friday to talk about the team’s game against Central Arkansas scheduled for Saturday, October 3.
Entz also addressed Trey Lance’s future with the team and his prospects for the NFL.
You can watch the entire interview in the link below.
