East Grand Forks Civic Center entered to win $150,000 for repairs

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - East Grand Forks and the East Grand Forks Civic Center has been named a Top 4 Finalist for Kraft Hockeyville USA 2020.

This team will go against River Falls, Wisconsin, Wichita, Kansas and El Paso, Texas.

If the Civic Center wins, they will use the $150,000 for refrigeration plans for their artificial ice making system and increase the size of their locker rooms.

The ice making system is out of date and the locker rooms are too small.

To vote, head over to krafthockeyville.com.

The voting starts at 6:00am on Saturday, August 29th and ends on Sunday, August 30th.

Superintendent of East Grand Forks Parks & Recreation Reid Huttunen says that winning these funds would especially help the youth hockey players.

“It’s really a place where kids come right after they are done with school for the day,” said Huttunen. “They get dropped off at one of our rinks and they spend all day and all evening here. They do their homework, they have a meal, they get to practice their hockey or figure skating and then they go home to go to bed and do it all over again.”

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.