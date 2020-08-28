Advertisement

Curfew in place in Twin Cities following night of unrest

Amid reports of looting, vandalism and gunfire Wednesday night in downtown Minneapolis, police were making arrests and trying to clear the area.
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 5:47 AM CDT
MINNEAPOLIS (KARE)—

Governor Tim Walz reiterated a curfew in effect for Minneapolis and St. Paul from 8 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday as both cities prepare to see an uptick in National Guard and local law enforcement to help quell a potential second round of unrest in Minneapolis Thursday night.

According to Minneapolis police, within the first hour of Thursday night’s curfew 30 people were arrested and one illegal gun was confiscated by officers.

According to Walz, 300 National Guard members, 250 state patrol officers, DNR and other state assets have been deployed to help local law enforcement keep the peace.

The additional state manpower and resources will bolster what DPS Commissioner John Harrington estimates will be a force of 1,000 peace officers in the Minneapolis and St. Paul areas.

Despite the preventative measure, Walz stressed the importance of community and government leaders to continue the conversation of how to move forward following high profile community deaths such as George Floyd.

Valley Today

Ex-officer charged in Floyd death seeks change of venue

Updated: 1 hour ago
One of the four ex-Minneapolis police officers charged in the May 25 death of George Floyd is seeking a change of venue.

Valley Today

North Dakota sets record with 337 positive COVID-19 tests

Updated: 1 hour ago
North Dakota set a record for the number of daily positive tests for the coronavirus, increasing its per-capita figures to some of the highest in the country.

News

Outpouring love and support as Perham man fights for his life after bicycle accident

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Kortney Lockey
Mark Olson was wearing a helmet, still, the crash caused a great deal of damage to his brain.

News

News - Outpouring love and support as Perham man fights for his life after bicycle accident

Updated: 8 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KX4 - VOD