Curfew in place in Twin Cities following night of unrest

Governor Tim Walz reiterated a curfew in effect for Minneapolis and St. Paul from 8 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday as both cities prepare to see an uptick in National Guard and local law enforcement to help quell a potential second round of unrest in Minneapolis Thursday night.

According to Minneapolis police, within the first hour of Thursday night’s curfew 30 people were arrested and one illegal gun was confiscated by officers.

According to Walz, 300 National Guard members, 250 state patrol officers, DNR and other state assets have been deployed to help local law enforcement keep the peace.

The additional state manpower and resources will bolster what DPS Commissioner John Harrington estimates will be a force of 1,000 peace officers in the Minneapolis and St. Paul areas.

Despite the preventative measure, Walz stressed the importance of community and government leaders to continue the conversation of how to move forward following high profile community deaths such as George Floyd.

