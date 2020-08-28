Casselton Dollar General opens doors today

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - After months of preparation, the Dollar General located in Casselton opens its doors.

As you take a walk around the store, parents, teachers and students can find their necessary school supplies including notebooks, writing utensils and binders.

As schools require the use of face masks for in person learning, this tore provides cloth and disposable sets.

If anyone is in need of a job, the store is looking for a few more Part-Time Sales Associates.

The starting pay is $10.00 an hour and must be over the age of 18 to apply.

To apply, head over to Dollargeneral.com.

When entering the store, the wearing of face masks is required.

There is no limit in the amount of people that can enter the store at one time.

Dollar General will be open seven days a week from 8:00am to 10:00pm.

