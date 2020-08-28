Advertisement

Casselton Dollar General opens doors today

Teachers, parents and students have another outlet to buy school supplies including notebooks, binders and now, face masks. If anyone is looking for a job, there are a few positions available.
Teachers, parents and students have another outlet to buy school supplies including notebooks, binders and now, face masks. If anyone is looking for a job, there are a few positions available.
Teachers, parents and students have another outlet to buy school supplies including notebooks, binders and now, face masks. If anyone is looking for a job, there are a few positions available.(Brian Sherrod)
By Brian Sherrod
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - After months of preparation, the Dollar General located in Casselton opens its doors.

As you take a walk around the store, parents, teachers and students can find their necessary school supplies including notebooks, writing utensils and binders.

As schools require the use of face masks for in person learning, this tore provides cloth and disposable sets.

If anyone is in need of a job, the store is looking for a few more Part-Time Sales Associates.

The starting pay is $10.00 an hour and must be over the age of 18 to apply.

To apply, head over to Dollargeneral.com.

When entering the store, the wearing of face masks is required.

There is no limit in the amount of people that can enter the store at one time.

Dollar General will be open seven days a week from 8:00am to 10:00pm.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

News - Grand Forks records 110 new COVID-19 cases in one day

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD

News

News - 10:00PM News August 25 -Part 1

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD

News

News - 10:00PM News August 25 - Part 2

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD

Sports

Sports - 10:00PM Sports August 25

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD

Forecast

Weather - 10:00PM Weather August 25

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD

Latest News

News

News - 10:00PM News August 25 - Part 3

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD

Pov Now

POV MN Businesses Doneski 8.28.20

Updated: 1 hours ago
recurring recording of Point Of View on KX4

Back To School

2 NDSU greek houses placed under quarantine

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Joshua Peguero
The North Dakota Department of Health asked both houses to quarantine, according to NDSU.

News

East Grand Forks Civic Center entered to win $150,000 for repairs

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brian Sherrod
If the Civic Center wins, they will use the $150,000 for refrigeration plans for their artificial ice making system and increase the size of their locker rooms.

Forecast

Weather - Valley Today Weather - August 28

Updated: 2 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley Today on KVLY