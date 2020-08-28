Grand Forks County deputies find body near Arvilla

GRAND FORKS COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - On August 28, 2020, the Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Office was searching the area of Arvilla, ND in an attempt to locate Erin Peterka who had previously been reported missing. At approximately 12:30 p.m., Investigators located the body of a female in a tree row on the edge of the City of Arvilla.

Positive identification of the female has not been made. The body was transported to the UND Pathology Center where an autopsy will be conducted in order to determine the manner of death, and provide positive identification of the female.

The Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the ND Bureau of Criminal Investigation, the Grand Forks County UAS Team, Turtle River State Park Officials, UND Aerospace, and the Grand Forks Police Department.

Anyone with additional information regarding this case is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 701-780-8280. This incident remains under investigation.

