2 NDSU greek houses placed under quarantine

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two greek houses at North Dakota State University are currently under quarantine.

The North Dakota Department of Health asked both houses to quarantine, according to NDSU.

NDSU did not identify the fraternities or sororities.

The NDDoH is the agency determining if a greek house must fully quarantine. Those who participate in greek activities will be taking part in mass testing events.

Any violations by a fraternity or sorority of the health department’s quarantine recommendations will be handled through the code of student conduct, according to NDSU.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.