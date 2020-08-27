Vector control addresses several dead butterflies after Wednesday night’s spray

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

There’s anger and frustration with vector control as people found several dead monarch butterflies around the metro from Wednesday night’s spray.

One woman said she saw at least 100 dead butterflies while walking her dog Thursday morning.

Vectrol control told Valley News Live that Cass County is 1,700 square miles and they only sprayed 100 square miles Wednesday.

Officials said they’re trying to keep the West Nile virus out of the metro as more cases pop up in surrounding cities.

“You know I mean it definitely is unfortunate and something that we don’t strive to do, but without a doubt that we’re spraying a broad spectrum insecticide and it doesn’t differentiate between beneficial insects or house flies or mosquitoes,” said Ben Prather, Director of Cass County Vector Control.

Vector control said another mosquito spray may be scheduled in the future depending on data.

